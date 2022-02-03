Christopher Easey is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A baby allegedly murdered by her father suffered injuries likely to have been caused by child abuse, a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his daughter, Eleanor.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.

Morton on the Hill.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20, 2019, as a result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey.

Dr Deborah Stalker worked as a consultant paediatrician but has recently retired and is now a safeguarding expert for courts in child safeguarding cases and for local authorities.

She was asked to give a paediatric overview in relation to the death of Eleanor Easey and on Thursday (February 3) told Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, that rib fractures in babies were indicative of abuse.

Dr Stalker said: "We know rib fractures in babies are very rare.

"Even accidental rib fractures are very rare.

"If you have multiple rib fractures the evidence is that these are purposely inflicted injuries as in child abuse."

Dr Stalker said rib fractures in babies were "caused by a compressive force" like "holding the chest and squeezing".

The jury was told it was "very, very hard" to fracture the ribs of young babies due to the elasticity of the bones.

She said: "You've got to squeeze very hard to get these fractures and she had 31."

Miss Howes asked Dr Stalker was asked whether, due to her prematurity, Eleanor would be more susceptible to the injuries she sustained.

She said Eleanor, who was thought to be a couple of weeks premature, had "healthy and normal" bones.

Miss Howes said: "In your opinion does her prematurity account for her later presentation with multiple fractures?"

Dr Stalker replied: "No, not at all."

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.