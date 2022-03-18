Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey. - Credit: From Facebook

A father accused of murdering his baby daughter came up with a carefully constructed "pack of utter lies" to explain the injuries which resulted in her death.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

Eleanor's mother, Carly Easey, 36 - who is now divorced from Christopher - is on trial accused of allowing the death to occur, as well as a charge of cruelty.

Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

On Friday (March 18) Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, finished her closing speech in the case against Eleanor's parents.

Miss Howes said Christopher Easey had tried to give a number of different accounts of what had happened to explain the injuries to Eleanor.

During the trial he then produced yet another explanation, that he gave his daughter a "resuscitative shake" after finding her collapsed in her baby bouncer.

Easey has told the jury he did not come forward with this explanation until the trial as he felt "ashamed" and "couldn't say it" as he "felt a failure as a father".

But Miss Howes said Easey had not mentioned it before "because there was no resuscitative shake".

Miss Howes said it was the prosecution's case that this account was a "carefully constructed, detailed, well thought out pack of utter lies - it's a work of fiction.

"And it's designed to explain the injuries and the severity of those injuries inflicted upon Eleanor on December 18."

Miss Howes said: "He must have intended to cause at least really serious harm to that infant because he's aware of what he's doing and he's done it before."

As part of her speech Miss Howes said Carly Easey was aware of the risk to her baby and "fails to protect Eleanor" by leaving her with Christopher Easey and continuing to do so.

Miss Howes said the risks were "foreseeable" to Carly Easey who she said had "many opportunities to do something about that risk had she wanted to."

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.