A jury have been sent out to consider verdicts in the case of a man accused of murdering his baby daughter and his wife who is charged with allowing the death of a child.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with the murder of three-month-old Eleanor, and an offence of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36 - who is now divorced from Christopher - is on trial accused of allowing the death of her daughter as well as cruelty.

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges in the case which started back in January.

On Friday (March 25) at 10.46am the jury was sent out to consider verdicts in the case - which has now entered its 10th week - after the honourable Mr Justice Murray finished summing up evidence in the case.

Before embarking on summing up the case on Monday (March 21), jurors were told they must only decide the case on its "own facts" and that they should not allow any sympathies for one side or another to "cloud your judgement".

Mr Justice Murray told the jury they must judge the case on only the "evidence you have heard and nothing else".

The jury had been told by Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, that Christopher Easey's account of having given Eleanor a "resuscitative shake" was a "pack of utter lies".

She said he "must have intended to cause at least really serious harm to that infant because he's aware of what he's doing and he's done it before."

Miss Howes said Carly Easey was aware of the risk to her baby and "fails to protect Eleanor" by leaving her with Christopher Easey and continuing to do so.

Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending Carly Easey, said Eleanor suffered "no injuries attributable to Carly" who had "witnessed nothing" and there was "no evidence to suggest she did".

Sally O'Neill QC, defending Christopher Easey, said that while the defendant has admitted during the trial that his actions resulted in what ultimately happened to Eleanor, he had not deliberately caused the death of his daughter.

The trial continues.