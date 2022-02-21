Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A father accused of murdering his three month-old baby told police he would "never in a million years hurt my daughter".

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court after denying murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty.

The prosecution asserts she died as a result of an "non-accidental injury" inflicted by her father, while her mother, Carly, 36, is accused of allowing the death to occur and a charge of cruelty.

Paramedics found Eleanor "very pale, floppy and lethargic" after being called to the couple’s home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, on December 18, 2019.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke's where she died two days later from a catastrophic brain injury consistent with being hit to the side of the head as well as being shaken.

Transcripts of police interviews with Christopher Easey have been read out to the jury.

On Monday (February 21), jurors were told the defendant insisted he would have never hurt his daughter.

He told officers: "I would never in a million years hurt my daughter," and added: "I loved her and still love her now."

The court heard police were also told by Christopher Easey that Eleanor had been "looked after 100pc by me or my wife".

When officers suggested they thought he had hurt his daughter, the defendant answered: "I haven't hurt Eleanor, I would never have hurt my daughter".

During other police interviews, Christopher Easey was also asked about an incident on December 18, 2019 when he said he had to brake hard with Eleanor in the car after dropping Carly at work.

He told police he had stopped to check her after the incident.

He said: "I looked at her, she was fine. There was nothing to suggest she was either injured or was at risk.

He added: "I was 100pc sure that she wasn't in danger".

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.