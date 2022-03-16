Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A man accused of the murder of his daughter admitted he had "big, clumsy farmer hands" and handled her "roughly sometimes", but maintains he never intentionally inflicted injury on her.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Carly Easey, who is now divorced from Christopher, is on trial accused of allowing Eleanor's death to occur as well as a charge of cruelty.

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Morton on the Hill.

On Wednesday (March 16) Easey continued to be cross-examined by Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, who he told he was "clumsy".

Easey said he has "big, clumsy farmer hands" and "tried to handle her as gently as I could" but accepted that "sometimes I handled her a little a little bit roughly".

But while he said it was "not a regular occurrence" and just happened sometimes when he was in a rush.

Easey told the jury he was used to handling young animals with a weight of about 50kg and "didn't appreciate how small Eleanor was".

He said: "I never thought I was hurting Eleanor at all" and said she never showed any signs of "being in distress or in pain".

Easey added: "I haven't ever inflicted an injury on my daughter - I loved her too much."

But Miss Howes suggested that Easey, who had worked all day, became frustrated when he was feeding Eleanor during the night and she might be a bit slow too feed.

He said: "Not at all."

Easey said he never shook Eleanor, apart from the "resuscitative shake" he gave after her collapse.

Miss Howes pointed out that night was December 18, 2019, but asked why Easey had not mentioned the resuscitative shake before his trial.

He said: "It's been on my mind, it's just been hard to explain."

Miss Howes suggested it was "hard to explain you murdered your baby Eleanor?"

Easey replied: "No, I didn't murder my daughter at all."

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.



