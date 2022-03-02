Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A father accused of murdering his three-month old baby has taken the stand to deny harming her, claiming he was the "happiest man on the planet" when she was born.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court after denying murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty.

The prosecution asserts she died as a result of a "non-accidental injury" inflicted by her father, while her mother, Carly, 36, is accused of allowing the death to occur and a charge of cruelty.

Paramedics found Eleanor "very pale, floppy and lethargic" after being called to the couple’s home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, on December 18, 2019.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke's where she died two days later from a catastrophic brain injury consistent with being hit to the side of the head, as well as being shaken.

Giving evidence on Wednesday (March 2) Christopher Easey told defence barrister Sally O'Neill QC, he was "overjoyed" when Eleanor was born.

He said: "I really was the happiest man on the planet.

"I was very, very, very happy." Christopher said he "spent every hour I could" at the hospital seeing Eleanor and Carly at the until they were discharged on September 26 2019.

He accepted he was "a bit abrupt" with health visitor Laura Kerr when she first called him, but after being made aware of who she was had been "happy to work with her".

Christopher said he was "not the most confident person" when it came to looking after Eleanor and found it to be a "steep learning curve". But he "became a little bit more confident with the support of the health visitor and social worker".

Some of the evidence has focused on previous marks on the child's face. The pair have claimed Eleanor sustained bruises to her face after being taken on a trip to his parents in Ely on October 20, 2019 while in a car seat. Christoper told the court she did properly fit but seemed "very small in it".

He was asked why it was used and explained Eleanor had "vomited" in her other car seat and the covers had been in the wash.

Following the journey he said they noticed "two marks on her cheeks". He told Carly and they looked at the car seat and "could quite clearly see everything was in line with the straps".

Miss O'Neill said: "Had you done anything to Eleanor to cause those marks?" Christopher replied: "I certainly had not".

He was asked whether he had any reason to suspect Carly might have done anything to cause the marks. He replied: "No, I didn't at that time".

He said he was "a bit agitated" with the health visitor and asked her at the time "are you accusing me of hurting my baby". The court heard they subsequently had to take Eleanor to the doctors and onto hospital so the marks on Eleanor's face could be examined before later being discharged some hours later.

Miss O'Neill asked Christopher: "Did you ever have reason to think those marks were caused by anything other than by the car seat?" He replied: "No, I did not."

Christopher said he once came home to find "scratches" on Eleanor's nose which concerned him. He was told by Carly that Eleanor had scratched herself but that health professionals were aware and so it "was not an issue".

Christopher accepted Carly had undergone a bit of an "ordeal" at the hospital and he "took it on myself to be mum and dad so Carly could focus on getting better". He said: "It was part of being a father, but I felt it was putting more pressure on me - to try and be mum and dad as well as working."

But despite not having a "great knowledge of small babies" he thought he was "coping okay". Earlier on Wednesday (March 2) Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, finished her cross-examination of co-defendant Carly Easey which had started on Monday (February 28).

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Theford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.