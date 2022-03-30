Social services closed baby Eleanor case month before her death

A case about concerns over injuries to Eleanor Easey was closed by Norfolk social services a month before her death. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Constabulary on behalf of family.

Social services closed their case into concerns about injuries caused to Eleanor Easey a month before she died in hospital, a review has found.

A series of recommendations to better identify warning signs of children at risk has been made by a safeguarding review commissioned by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP).

Undertaken following the three-month-old’s death in 2019, its findings have now been released after Eleanor’s father Christopher Easey was found guilty of manslaughter and cruelty and her mother Carly was found guilty of cruelty.

The report - which identifies Eleanor as Child AJ - recommends social workers better understand the impact of concealed pregnancy and its impact on parental bonding with babies.

Health practitioners are also urged to consider more clinical examination of babies, including weight monitoring, where there have been safeguarding concerns, and better communication between social care and partners when a case is closed.

Chris Robson, independent chair of Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership. - Credit: Submitted

Chris Robson, independent chair of the NSCP, said: “Eleanor was let down by the very people who should have loved and protected her the most.

“It is hard to comprehend how parents can inflict such injuries and neglect on a tiny baby, but this is something those of us working across safeguarding have to consider on a daily basis, as we work with multiple families, balance risk and help parents to care for their children safely.

“On the very rare occasions when a child suffers such terrible harm, it is right that we reflect and question what happened, so that we can make sure our systems are even safer.”

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

Eleanor’s parents received support from a range of agencies after her concealed pregnancy and a month after the birth she was referred to a paediatric appointment after bruises were seen on her face.

Her parents claimed this was caused by a car seat and medics agreed that the injuries were consistent with this explanation.

Subsequent six-to-eight-week health checks and immunisation visits found Eleanor was well and her weight was on track.

Her case was closed by social care in November 2019 - a month before her death.

Eleanor Easey when she was just a few weeks old. - Credit: Family picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary.

Mr Robson added: “The rapid decline in baby Eleanor’s wellbeing in just four weeks highlights how vulnerable babies are and how quickly circumstances can deteriorate.

“We all need to be alert to this risk and, as a partnership, we have already rolled out extensive training for our staff and run campaigns to raise awareness of the support available to parents.

“Babies do not have a voice and cannot raise the alarm, so it is vitally important that we all play our part in keeping them safe, as communities, professionals, family and friends.

“If you see something, or hear something that doesn’t sound right, please say something.”

• Anyone who is concerned about a child can call Norfolk County Council on 0344 800 8021. In an emergency, always dial 999.

• Support for new parents is also available via Just One Norfolk at justonenorfolk.nhs.uk