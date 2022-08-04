News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man arrested over Ukrainian flags daubed with Nazi swastikas

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:49 PM August 4, 2022
Ukrainian flag spray painted with swastika

Ukrainian flag spray painted with swastika following hate crime incident in Shotesham, near Norwich. - Credit: Raz Woollacott

A man has been arrested after flags being flown in support of Ukraine were spray painted with swastikas.

Police launched a hate crime investigation into three reports involving Nazi symbols being daubed on Ukrainian flags and property in two south Norfolk villages in May. 

In Forncett St Mary a swastika was sprayed onto a Ukrainian flag in Cheney's Lane between 8am on May 13 and 5pm on May 14.

Nazi symbols were also daubed on the walls of a house in Shotesham.

Nazi symbols were also daubed on the walls of a house in Shotesham. - Credit: Raz Woollacott

A similar attack took place on The Street in Shotesham All Saints overnight on May 15, while a different property in the village had a wall vandalised with a Nazi symbol.

Police confirmed a man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incidents. He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are currently ongoing.

Villagers expressed their revulsion following the incidents with one who has Jewish ancestry branding it a “vile hate crime”.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact PC Steve Phillips at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 36/36163/22. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
 

