Army officer to face trial over 'falsely claiming money for school fees'
- Credit: Archant
An Army officer is set to face trial charged with fraudulently claiming allowances for boarding school fees.
Captain Jason Davies spoke only to confirm his personal details and to deny two charges, of fraud and of using criminal property, when he appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday.
The 42-year-old, of Mill Lane, Witton, Norfolk, is accused of abusing his position as a captain in the British Army by falsely claiming continuation of education allowance between January 3, 2017 and January 31, 2018.
The charge of using criminal property, which covers the same time period, relates to the money he is said to have claimed.
The value of the alleged fraud was not stated at the hearing.
Judge Katharine Moore bailed Davies until January 31, when he is due to stand trial.
