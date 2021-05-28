News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Army officer to face trial over 'falsely claiming money for school fees'

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:55 PM May 28, 2021   
Luke Elfleet left a man with a broken jaw after stamping on him

An Army officer is set to face trial charged with fraudulently claiming allowances for boarding school fees. - Credit: Archant

An Army officer is set to face trial charged with fraudulently claiming allowances for boarding school fees.

Captain Jason Davies spoke only to confirm his personal details and to deny two charges, of fraud and of using criminal property, when he appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

The 42-year-old, of Mill Lane, Witton, Norfolk, is accused of abusing his position as a captain in the British Army by falsely claiming continuation of education allowance between January 3, 2017 and January 31, 2018.

The charge of using criminal property, which covers the same time period, relates to the money he is said to have claimed.

The value of the alleged fraud was not stated at the hearing.

Judge Katharine Moore bailed Davies until January 31, when he is due to stand trial.

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  3. 3 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  1. 4 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  2. 5 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk  
  3. 6 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  4. 7 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back
  6. 9 Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping
  7. 10 Teen admits death by careless driving after crash that killed 17-year-old
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon