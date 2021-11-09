British Army captain accused of £99k fraud facing possible new trial date
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
The trial of an army captain accused of a £99,000 fraud due to go ahead in the new year looks as if it will have to be relisted.
Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed the fraud while a captain in the Army at Swanton Morley.
He had been charged with having dishonestly abused his position by intending to make a gain of £99,247.50 for himself between January 3, 2017, and January 31, 2018.
Davies, formerly of Rosemary Road, Sprowston, but now of Mill Lane, Witton, near Brundall, had also been charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, worth £99,247.50.
Davies appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, November 9 for a further case management hearing having previously denied both allegations.
The court heard the indictment is to be amended with Davies to face a total of three charges.
A trial had been fixed for January 31 next year but the court heard it was unlikely it would go ahead.
Most Read
- 1 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
- 2 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 3 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
- 4 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients
- 5 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 6 Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports
- 7 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
- 8 Norfolk pub giving away 100 Christmas dinners to local people in need
- 9 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
- 10 Who is Kjetil Knutsen - the man tipped as Norwich City's next boss?
The case was re-listed for January 11, 2022.