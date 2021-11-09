British Army captain accused of £99k fraud facing possible new trial date

Jason Davies, a British Army captain accused of a £99k fraud at an earlier hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The trial of an army captain accused of a £99,000 fraud due to go ahead in the new year looks as if it will have to be relisted.

Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed the fraud while a captain in the Army at Swanton Morley.

He had been charged with having dishonestly abused his position by intending to make a gain of £99,247.50 for himself between January 3, 2017, and January 31, 2018.

Davies, formerly of Rosemary Road, Sprowston, but now of Mill Lane, Witton, near Brundall, had also been charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, worth £99,247.50.

Davies appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, November 9 for a further case management hearing having previously denied both allegations.

The court heard the indictment is to be amended with Davies to face a total of three charges.

A trial had been fixed for January 31 next year but the court heard it was unlikely it would go ahead.

The case was re-listed for January 11, 2022.