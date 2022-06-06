Norfolk army captain's £99k fraud trial delayed
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
An army captain accused of a £99,000 fraud has had his trial delayed by four months.
Jason Davies, 42, is alleged to have committed the fraud while a captain in the Army at Swanton Morley in Norfolk.
He had been charged with having dishonestly abused his position by intending to make a gain of £99,247.50 for himself between January 3, 2017, and January 31, 2018.
Davies, formerly of Rosemary Road, Sprowston, but now of Mill Lane, Witton, near Brundall, had also been charged with acquiring or possessing criminal property, worth £99,247.50.
Davies appeared via videolink at King's Lynn Crown Court on Monday (June 6) for a pre-trial review having previously denied the allegations.
Recorder Justin Rouse told Davies his trial, which had been due to go ahead on September 12 this year, would now take place on January 16 next year in Norwich.
He said he was "extremely sorry" for the delay but insisted that due to the coronavirus pandemic a lot of cases "just as serious as yours" have been delayed.
Recorder Rouse said: "The reality is there are more serious cases that are pressing to get into court."
A further hearing in the case is listed for August 30.