Norfolk towns with the most penalised drivers revealed

Cromer has the highest percentage of drivers with penalty points on their driving licence in Norfolk, according to new research.

Analysis of DVLA data by Collingwood Insurance Services has revealed the six postcodes with the highest and lowest percentage of penalised drivers in the county.

Top of the table was NR27, which includes Cromer, as well as coastal villages East and West Runton, Northrepps and Overstrand, with 8.3pc of drivers having points, while second highest was NR11, which includes Aylsham, with 8.1pc.

Traffic on the A47 - Credit: Archant

The rest of the top five was made up of NR10 (8pc), NR26 (7.7pc), and NR16, NR22 and NR30 (all 7.5pc).

In contrast NR4, including the Norwich suburbs of Eaton, Tuckswood, Cringleford, Colney and Keswick, had the fewest number of drivers with points with just 5.3 per cent.

Other areas where fewer drivers had fallen foul of the law were NR23 (5.6pc), NR21 (5.7pc), NR23 (5.6pc) and NR14, NR15 and NR25 (5.8pc).