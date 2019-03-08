Search

Region's transgender hate crime decline despite nationwide spike

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:09 29 June 2019

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher

More than 30 transgender hate crimes have been recorded by Norfolk police, as the police figures reveal an 81pc rise in the country.

Despite the nation-wide spike, figures from Norfolk Constabulary showed a decline from 39 reports in the year 2017 to 2018.

There were 36 hate crimes recorded from April last year to the end of March this year. In the 2015 to 2016 financial year, 25 incidents were recorded by police.

In Suffolk, 14 transgender hate crimes were recorded - a decrease from 26 the year before.

The latest figures emerge as the Norfolk and Suffolk prepare for this year's Pride events, which also marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots.

Today (Saturday, July 29), Great Yarmouth will celebrate its first Pride event, which is set to attract thousands of supporters.

Last night, a candlelit vigil was held at Quayside Pride, in South Quay to remember the Stonewall Riots in New York.

Kyle Hussey, 32, from Caister, said: "Everyone is welcome. No-one is going to be turned away as long as they come with an open mind to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Great Yarmouth and all they have to offer."

