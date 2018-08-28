Search

You can’t turn there! Two drivers caught taking illegal right turn

PUBLISHED: 20:09 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:09 09 January 2019

Police stopping at a service station caught two motorists making illegal right turns in the space of two minutes - and then discovered they were breaking the law in other ways too.

Traffic officers caught the vehicles at the Barton Mills services in Suffolk.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team later Tweeted after the incident on Sunday, January 6: “Popped into #BartonMills services.

“In the space of two minutes two cars made a right turn where they shouldn’t.

“The first driver has provided positive sample for cocaine on @drugwipe so arrested, the second had no insurance so vehicle #Seized & reported #Fatal4 #s165a.”

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police also have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

