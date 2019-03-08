Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Thousands more drivers caught speeding in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:52 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 01 April 2019

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk caught a combined total of almost 93,000 speeders in 2017/18 - the seventh highest detection rate in England and Wales last year. Picture: Ian Burt

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk caught a combined total of almost 93,000 speeders in 2017/18 - the seventh highest detection rate in England and Wales last year. Picture: Ian Burt

Thousands more drivers were caught speeding in Norfolk and Suffolk last year as figures reveal a postcode lottery for detection rates across the UK.

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk caught a combined total of almost 93,000 speeders in 2017/18 - the seventh highest detection rate in England and Wales last year. Picture: Ian BurtPolice in Norfolk and Suffolk caught a combined total of almost 93,000 speeders in 2017/18 - the seventh highest detection rate in England and Wales last year. Picture: Ian Burt

A study commissioned by the RAC Foundation shows the number of speeding drivers caught in England and Wales is up to 167 times higher in some areas than others.

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk caught a combined total of almost 93,000 speeders in 2017/18 - the seventh highest detection rate in England and Wales last year.

In 2016/17 the figure stood at 88,500.

The study, based on Home Office data, revealed a large variation in speeding detection across the country.

Last year, Avon and Somerset police caught almost 200,000 speeding motorists on its roads, compared to 1,191 in Wiltshire over the same period.

The figures also show that motorists in some areas were more likely to be offered a speed awareness course instead of a fine or driving ban.

Of the 92,750 speeders caught in Norfolk and Suffolk last year, 52pc were dealt with by way of a speed awareness course.

Four percent (4,124) were taken to court and 28,638 were given fixed penalty notices. Just under 12,000 had their offences cancelled.

In North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, South Wales and Wiltshire speed awareness courses were not used at all by their respective police forces last year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “There will be many varied and obvious reasons to explain some of the differences between forces such as geographical area, road type and traffic volume. But a lot of it will come down to the local policing priorities.

“It is the job of police and crime commissioners, and chief constables, to target resources appropriately, recognising the issues of greatest local concern.

“Changes and variations in the numbers of offences detected will reflect not just driver behaviour but also the extent of enforcement activity in any one year.

“Drivers tempted to flout the law should recognise that any targeted crackdown on speeding to curtail risky behaviour could swiftly be repeated if those reckless attitudes start to re-emerge.”

The study, carried out by Adam Snow, a lecturer in criminal law at Liverpool John Moores University, states all notices for Norfolk and Suffolk are reported under Norfolk after their central ticket offices merged in July 2015.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed due to crash involving ambulance and car

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists