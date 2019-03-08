Police hunt for burglars after spate of 14 break-ins in single day

More than a dozen house burglaries spanning two counties in a single day are being linked by police.

A total of 14 burglaries occurred during Wednesday, July 31, and officers are urging "communities to be vigilant" after the spate of break-ins.

Suffolk Constabulary today released details of the burglaries. 10 were in Norfolk and Waveney, with Norwich, Loddon, Wymondham and Costessey among the targets.

Cash, jewellery and televisions were stolen in the raids between 10.45am and 6.10pm.

- Between 10.30am and 2pm, an offender forced a rear patio door and carried out an untidy search. It is unknown if anything was stolen. Rendham Road, Saxmundham, Suffolk. (37/45214/19)

- Between 10.45am and 1.05pm, an offender forced a ground floor window and stole jewellery from within. Tennyson Road, Saxmundham, Suffolk. (37/45230/19)

- Between 11am and 2pm, an offender forced open a door and once inside an untidy search was carried out. Items of jewellery were stolen. Kelsale, Suffolk. (37/45187/19)

- Between 11.20am and 1pm, an offender forced open patio doors and once inside, an untidy search was carried out and an amount of jewellery was stolen. Gisleham, Suffolk. (37/45205/19)

- Between 11.30am and 2pm, an offender forced entry via patio doors and stole an amount of change and a quantity of jewellery. Loddon Road, Gillingham, Suffolk (36/52977/19)

- Between 7.45am and 5.50pm, an offender forced entry via a first floor window and an untidy search was carried out. A watch was stolen. High Bungay Road, Loddon, Norfolk. (36/52996/19)

- Between 1.30pm and 5.25pm, an offender forced entry via a kitchen door and stole an amount of jewellery, cash and china doll ornaments from within. Bergh Apton, Norfolk. (36/52997/19)

- Between 2pm and 4.45pm, an offender smashed a window and carried out a search within. A television and items of jewellery were stolen. Church Road, Upton, Norfolk. (36/53009/19)

- Between 9am and 3pm, an unknown offender entered the property by smashing a rear door. Once inside, an untidy search was carried out and a quantity of cash and items of jewellery were stolen. Damage was also caused to a number of windows. Princess Beatrice Close, Norwich. (36/52987/19)

- Between 3pm and 3.10pm, an unknown person entered via a kitchen door and stole several items including jewellery and watches, among other items. Gurney Road, New Costessey, Norfolk. (36/52986/19)

- At some point on Wednesday 31 July, unknown offender/s smashed a patio door and then carried out a search within. Jewellery and a fob watch were stolen. Colney Lane, Cringleford, Norfolk. (36/52965/19)

- Shortly before 3.55pm, unknown offender/s smashed a patio door to gain entry to a property. It is not believed anything was stolen. Colney Lane, Cringleford, Norfolk. (36/52965/19)

- Between 4pm and 6pm, unknown offender/s forced entry via a back door and stole a Samsung television and an amount of cash. Intwood Road, Cringleford, Norfolk. (36/52960/19)

- Between 6.55pm and 6.10pm, an unknown offender forced entry into a property, carried out an untidy search and stole various items from within. Stanfield Road, Wymondham, Norfolk. (36/52952/19)

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "As the majority of the incidents in this series involve properties being entered by force rather than because of insecurities, police are urging members of the public to consider installing extra crime prevention measures such as CCTV, security lighting and doorbell cameras as a way to help make their properties more secure.

"Police believe these burglaries are linked and anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in these areas on Wednesday should contact either Norfolk or Suffolk police by quoting the relevant crime reference numbers.

