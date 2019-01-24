Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police on the hunt for wanted man in Norwich

24 January, 2019 - 11:17
Robert Smith. Photo: Norfolk police

Robert Smith. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are looking for help to track down a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Robert Smith, aged 40, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Smith is described as white, approximately 5ft 7 tall, of medium build with brown eyes and mousey coloured hair.

It is believed he could be in the Norwich area but is also known to have connections in Great Yarmouth.

Anyone who may have seen Smith, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Shy street cat who has ‘been in the wars’ in need of safe haven

Braveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

School parking chaos “an accident waiting to happen”

The school run at Sheringham Primary. Residents and parents are urging North Norfolk District Council to take action on careless parking. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists