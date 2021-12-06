Matthew Sykes who has been jailed after admitting drugs offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police found cocaine worth around £2,000 hidden in a car after the driver was spotted behaving suspiciously.

Officers pulled over Matthew Sykes' BMW on Dodds Road, Attleborough, on October 20.

Norwich Crown Court heard the 33-year-old's vehicle was searched, and that around £2,000 worth of class A drugs was found in the car's 'void', the area near to the gear stick.

Around £500 of cash was also seized, as well as Sykes' mobile phone.

Gordon Stables, prosecuting said the defendant's home address was also searched and that more items, including a list of drugs debts, were recovered from there.

When interviewed by police Mr Stables said Sykes admitted he had been "street dealing" and told officers "I'm off back to prison".

The court was told Sykes had been in court on 15 previous occasions for more than 30 previous offences, including drugs matters.

Sykes, of Lincoln Avenue, Hingham, appeared at court on Monday (December 6) having previously admitted possessing a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine, with intent.

Sentencing Sykes to 30 months in prison, Judge Maureen Bacon said he was found with a "significant quantity" of cocaine.

Judge Bacon said Sykes had sunk "further and further" into his involvement in drugs and had seen "no way out".

John Morgans, mitigating, said Sykes admitted the offending at the first opportunity.

He said he has shown insight into his offending, given a full account in interview, and had been trying to pay off a drugs debt.

Mr Morgans said Sykes had written a letter stating that he hated the person he had become and was sorry for his actions and "hurting everyone around him".

The court heard there will be a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing in the case until February 11 next year.



