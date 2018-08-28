Search

Suffolk couple charged after nobleman allegedly bitten by bulldog

PUBLISHED: 10:08 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:08 12 December 2018

The Kents appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk couple have denied being in charge of a dangerously out of control animal after a landowner was allegedly bitten on the thigh by their bulldog.

Andrew Kent, 46, and Michaela Kent, 45, will face trial at crown court after entering not guilty pleas before magistrates on Tuesday.

As joint pet owners, both are accused of being in charge of dangerously out of control old tyme bulldog, causing injury to Sir Charles Blois.

The Kents, London Road, Wrentham, elected to stand trial for the offence, contrary to section 3(1) and (4) of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, at Ipswich Crown Court.

Prosecutor David Bryant said the alleged incident took place in the rear garden of a property in The Street, Blythburgh, at about 7pm on January 18, causing injury not considered serious.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail until a pre-trial hearing on January 8.

