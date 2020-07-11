Police close probe into two attempted robberies in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:43 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 11 July 2020
An investigation into two attempted Norwich robberies, in which both victims were attacked, has been closed.
In the first incident a 28-year-old man was walking to work near to Sloughbottom Park, off Drayton Road, in the early hours of March 3 when he was approached by two men who demanded property and then hit over the head when he refused.
Then in the early hours of March 6 in Shorncliffe Avenue, near Drayton Road, a 26-year-old was cycling to work when he was approached by two men in a small grey car. The men got out and demanded property, before assaulting the victim who was hit in the face and leg.
A police spokesman said despite extensive enquiries no suspects have been identified, adding “all available enquiries have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. We would of course review any new information which came to light.”
