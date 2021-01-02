No plans to re-investigate death of man whose body found in Norwich underpass

Published: 12:00 PM January 2, 2021

Sergiusz Meges who was killed in St Stephen's underpass in Norwich. Photo: The Peoples' Picnic/Facebook - Credit: Archant

There are no plans to re-investigate the death of a homeless man whose body was found in an underpass in the city, police have said.

The body of Sergiusz Meges, 29, was found in the St Stephens Street underpass on June 10, 2015.

His death was initially treated as unexplained. But forensic enquiries revealed fatal injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and two men arrested. But police released the men without further action.

An inquest into Mr Meges' death heard the coroner could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that his death was the result of an assault, concluding he had died as a result of fatal injuries.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said there were "no plans to re-investigate at this time" but insisted "the matter remains with our Major Crime review team should further information or credible investigative opportunities come to light."