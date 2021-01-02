News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

No plans to re-investigate death of man whose body found in Norwich underpass

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:00 PM January 2, 2021   
Sergiusz Meges who was killed in St Stephen's underpass in Norwich. Photo: The Peoples' Picnic/Faceb

Sergiusz Meges who was killed in St Stephen's underpass in Norwich. Photo: The Peoples' Picnic/Facebook - Credit: Archant

There are no plans to re-investigate the death of a homeless man whose body was found in an underpass in the city, police have said.

The body of Sergiusz Meges, 29, was found in the St Stephens Street underpass on June 10, 2015.

His death was initially treated as unexplained. But forensic enquiries revealed fatal injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and two men arrested. But police released the men without further action.

An inquest into Mr Meges' death heard the coroner could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that his death was the result of an assault, concluding he had died as a result of fatal injuries.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said there were "no plans to re-investigate at this time" but insisted "the matter remains with our Major Crime review team should further information or credible investigative opportunities come to light."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vintage tearoom run by mum and daughter to close

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Police seize equipment as New Year's Eve music event flouts Covid...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Emergency service worker 'patronised and humiliated' by Post Office staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

'Inadequate' school joins academy trust

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon