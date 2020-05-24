Probe closed into raid carried out as helpless boss watched on CCTV
PUBLISHED: 10:02 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 24 May 2020
Archant
A raid at an internet firm which unfolded on CCTV in front of a helpless business owner after thieves had made “man-sized” holes in the roof has been closed.
Martin Loades, general manager of Anglian Internet, went “cold inside” as he watched the raid on his phone after the burglars triggered the alarm system, which automatically alerted him.
The thieves stole at least 20 high-value laptops and other equipment during the raid at the firm .
It was one of four businesses on Wendover Road, Rackheath, which was hit by the criminals sometime between March 18 and March 19 this year.
Police were contacted and had been looking into the raids.
But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “The investigation has been closed pending further investigative opportunities.
“Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/19827/20.”
