Search

Advanced search

Probe closed into raid carried out as helpless boss watched on CCTV

PUBLISHED: 10:02 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 24 May 2020

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. Picture: Anglian Internet

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. Picture: Anglian Internet

Archant

A raid at an internet firm which unfolded on CCTV in front of a helpless business owner after thieves had made “man-sized” holes in the roof has been closed.

Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades.Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades.

Martin Loades, general manager of Anglian Internet, went “cold inside” as he watched the raid on his phone after the burglars triggered the alarm system, which automatically alerted him.

The thieves stole at least 20 high-value laptops and other equipment during the raid at the firm .

It was one of four businesses on Wendover Road, Rackheath, which was hit by the criminals sometime between March 18 and March 19 this year.

Police were contacted and had been looking into the raids.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “The investigation has been closed pending further investigative opportunities.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/19827/20.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

Victim punched and stamped on in violent early morning attack

Dale Lennox. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Crews called to house fire in Norwich in early hours of morning

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two people suffer minor injuries after crash on A10 in Norfolk

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Injured swan taken for treatment after being found by firefighters

File picture of a swan bathing at Marston Marsh, near Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Probe closed into raid carried out as helpless boss watched on CCTV

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. Picture: Anglian Internet

New details of how pocket park scheme will look in Norfolk town

A new community pocket park is to be developed offering a new tranquil public meeting space, community garden and a performance area in the heart of Dereham. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL
Drive 24