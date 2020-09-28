Reports of attempted child snatch in Norwich prove unfounded, say police
PUBLISHED: 17:16 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 28 September 2020
SOPHIE WYLLIE
Reports of an attempted child abduction in Norwich which had been circulated on social media have proved unfounded.
People shared about an incident in the Magdalen Street area of Norwich on Monday (September 28), prompting concern across the city.
It was thought there had been an attempted child snatch of a youngster from a pushchair in the area.
But Norfolk Police have since confirmed that no offences had taken place.
A police spokesman said: “Police are aware of concerns circulating on social media regarding an alleged attempted child abduction in Anglia Square.
“Officers have spoken to both parties involved and following those enquiries, all parties are satisfied no offences were committed.”
To report a crime call police on 101.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.