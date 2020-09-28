Reports of attempted child snatch in Norwich prove unfounded, say police

Reports of an attempted child snatch in Norwich were unfounded, said police. Picture: Archant. SOPHIE WYLLIE

Reports of an attempted child abduction in Norwich which had been circulated on social media have proved unfounded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People shared about an incident in the Magdalen Street area of Norwich on Monday (September 28), prompting concern across the city.

It was thought there had been an attempted child snatch of a youngster from a pushchair in the area.

But Norfolk Police have since confirmed that no offences had taken place.

A police spokesman said: “Police are aware of concerns circulating on social media regarding an alleged attempted child abduction in Anglia Square.

“Officers have spoken to both parties involved and following those enquiries, all parties are satisfied no offences were committed.”

To report a crime call police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.