Car seized as driver had 'no insurance'

The white Ford was stopped on Lowestoft High Street on Thursday, July 4 by police. The driver was found to have no insurance and the vehicle was subsequently seized. Picture: Lowestoft Police

A car has been seized by police as the motorist had no insurance.

The white Ford was stopped on Lowestoft High Street on Thursday, July 4 by police.

The driver was found to have no insurance and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Lowestoft Police said: "Seized.

"Vehicle seized on #Lowestoft High Street today (Thursday) for no insurance."