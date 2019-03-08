Car seized as driver had 'no insurance'
PUBLISHED: 10:39 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 05 July 2019
A car has been seized by police as the motorist had no insurance.
The white Ford was stopped on Lowestoft High Street on Thursday, July 4 by police.
The driver was found to have no insurance and the vehicle was subsequently seized.
In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Lowestoft Police said: "Seized.
"Vehicle seized on #Lowestoft High Street today (Thursday) for no insurance."
