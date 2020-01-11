No further police action after taxi driver is threatened and men fight in street

No further action is to be taken against two men arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident on Gorleston Road, Lowestoft.

No further police action will be taken against two men who were arrested after an alleged fight.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident on Gorleston Road, Lowestoft about 5pm on Thursday, December 5.

The arrests were made after police were alerted that a taxi driver had been threatened as he drove a man in his vehicle in Lowestoft.

At the time, a police spokesman said: "It follows an incident where a taxi driver reported a male he was driving had made threats to him.

"A short while later a call to police was received reporting two men were fighting in the street.

"Officers attended and arrested a man aged 30 and a 34-year-old man, both on suspicion of affray."

The men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

However, a police spokesman said: "There will be no further action in regards to this investigation."