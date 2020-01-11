Search

Advanced search

No further police action after taxi driver is threatened and men fight in street

PUBLISHED: 12:35 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 11 January 2020

No further action is to be taken against two men arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident on Gorleston Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

No further action is to be taken against two men arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident on Gorleston Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

No further police action will be taken against two men who were arrested after an alleged fight.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident on Gorleston Road, Lowestoft about 5pm on Thursday, December 5.

The arrests were made after police were alerted that a taxi driver had been threatened as he drove a man in his vehicle in Lowestoft.

At the time, a police spokesman said: "It follows an incident where a taxi driver reported a male he was driving had made threats to him.

"A short while later a call to police was received reporting two men were fighting in the street.

"Officers attended and arrested a man aged 30 and a 34-year-old man, both on suspicion of affray."

The men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

However, a police spokesman said: "There will be no further action in regards to this investigation."

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Motorcyclist dies in A140 crash

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries search for survival spark at Manchester United

Onel Hernandez scored a late consolation as Norwich were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road by Manchester United in October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mum-of-three used stiletto shoe as weapon in town centre fight

Hannah Rose used a stiletto to wound a man in a Fakenham brawl, a court heard Photo: Steve Adams

Life at 40: amazing growth of Norfolk’s biggest cancer charity

Clive Bamford (with spade) and David Moar (right) in early Big C days. Picture: Big C

Revealed: Full extent of drug-dealers’ invasion of Norfolk

Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists