Man arrested over stab threat in Norwich is to face no further action

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich Archant

A man arrested at a Norwich restaurant after it was alleged he told her he was going to stab her will face no further action, it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman had been at the McDonald’s restaurant in Norwich’s Haymarket when she was reportedly approached by a man who said he was going to stab her.

Sgt Mark Shepherd said a woman had gone into Bethel Street Police Station to report that she had been approached by a man who “said he was going to stab her”.

After the woman reported the incident to police, just after 1pm on Monday (March 11), a number of officers were sent to McDonald’s where the suspect was found.

The man in his 30s was arrested in connection with a public order offence but a police spokesman said he will “face no further police action”.