Man arrested over stab threat in Norwich is to face no further action
PUBLISHED: 16:46 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 12 March 2019
Archant
A man arrested at a Norwich restaurant after it was alleged he told her he was going to stab her will face no further action, it has emerged.
The woman had been at the McDonald’s restaurant in Norwich’s Haymarket when she was reportedly approached by a man who said he was going to stab her.
Sgt Mark Shepherd said a woman had gone into Bethel Street Police Station to report that she had been approached by a man who “said he was going to stab her”.
After the woman reported the incident to police, just after 1pm on Monday (March 11), a number of officers were sent to McDonald’s where the suspect was found.
The man in his 30s was arrested in connection with a public order offence but a police spokesman said he will “face no further police action”.
