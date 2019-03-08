Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested over stab threat in Norwich is to face no further action

PUBLISHED: 16:46 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 12 March 2019

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Archant

A man arrested at a Norwich restaurant after it was alleged he told her he was going to stab her will face no further action, it has emerged.

The woman had been at the McDonald’s restaurant in Norwich’s Haymarket when she was reportedly approached by a man who said he was going to stab her.

Sgt Mark Shepherd said a woman had gone into Bethel Street Police Station to report that she had been approached by a man who “said he was going to stab her”.

After the woman reported the incident to police, just after 1pm on Monday (March 11), a number of officers were sent to McDonald’s where the suspect was found.

The man in his 30s was arrested in connection with a public order offence but a police spokesman said he will “face no further police action”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Aimee Ghent took off without paying a £450 bill for an overnight stay at Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists