Police at scene of UEA rape allegation in December 2018 - Credit: Archant

A man arrested in connection with reports of a rape at Norwich's University of East Anglia more than three years ago will face no further action.

A police investigation was launched after reports a woman was attacked near to the UEA lake on December 6, 2018.

It was said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation but a Norfolk Police spokesman said the man faces "no further action".