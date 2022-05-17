Man arrested over UEA rape allegation faces no further action
Published: 3:36 PM May 17, 2022
A man arrested in connection with reports of a rape at Norwich's University of East Anglia more than three years ago will face no further action.
A police investigation was launched after reports a woman was attacked near to the UEA lake on December 6, 2018.
It was said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.
A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.
He has since been released under investigation but a Norfolk Police spokesman said the man faces "no further action".