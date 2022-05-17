News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man arrested over UEA rape allegation faces no further action

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:36 PM May 17, 2022
Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

Police at scene of UEA rape allegation in December 2018 - Credit: Archant

A man arrested in connection with reports of a rape at Norwich's University of East Anglia more than three years ago will face no further action.

A police investigation was launched after reports a woman was attacked near to the UEA lake on December 6, 2018.

It was said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation but a Norfolk Police spokesman said the man faces "no further action".

