Man arrested over New Year's Eve rave faces no further action

Published: 11:00 AM May 22, 2021

No further action will be taken against a man arrested in connection with a Norfolk rave which was stopped in its tracks on New Year's Eve.

Mixing desks and a generator were among equipment seized by police following the discovery of the unlicensed music event at Ludham which was in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 24 people were hit with fixed penalty notices after police shut down the unlicensed music event on Hall Road on December 31 last year.

A 32-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of carrying on a licensable activity otherwise than under and in accordance with an authorisation issued under the Licensing Act 2003 (organising an illegal gathering).

But a Norfolk Police spokesman has since confirmed that no further action will be taken against the man due to insufficient evidence.

As previously reported, officers arrived on scene at 9.45pm and discovered approximately 60 people present in, what appeared to be, the early stages of an unlicensed music event being set up.