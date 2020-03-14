Two people arrested over hay bale arsons are to face no further action

Two people arrested following a number of suspected arsons in North Norfolk will be released with no further action, it has emerged.

A number of hay bales were set alight at a Farm in Felmingham, North Walsham between 11pm on Monday, March 2 and 8.15am on Tuesday, March 3.

A second incident was reported to have happened between 6pm on Sunday, March 1 and 6.45pm on Monday, March 2 when hay bales at a farm in North Barningham were set alight and a fence was cut enabling pigs to escape.

Then hay bales were set alight at a farm in Aylsham Road, North Walsham in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4.

Two men in their 20s and a woman in her late teens were arrested in connection with the incidents.

A police spokesman said one man has been bailed to appear at Aylsham police investigation centre on March 26. The other two have been released with no further action to be taken.