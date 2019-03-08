Search

No action to be taken against four arrested near to Norwich court

PUBLISHED: 15:23 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 16 October 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

No further action is being taken against four people who were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after running into police close to Norwich Magistrates Court.

Police saw a car being driven suspiciously and stopped it in Bishopgate, near to the city's magistrates court at about noon on December 19 last year.

Four people had been in the car but two ran off after the car was stopped.

But officers detained them near to the scene and seized what was believed to be a quantity of Class A drugs.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

While another two people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A police spokesman said no further action will be taken against any of the four.

