Enquiries continuing into aggravated burglary where balaclava-wearing men broke into Norwich flat

Kensington Place in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

A man arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Norwich - where the victim was threatened with a broken piece of wood - is to face no further action.

Police launched an appeal after balaclava-wearing suspects broke into a flat in Kensington Place in the city and threatened the occupant with a broken piece of wood before stealing a black 654 inch Samsung Curve TV.

The offenders, who were also wearing gloves, left by taxi following the incident which happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, March 7.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning but will not face any further police action.

A police spokesman said enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Cormac Harrison from Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/16684/19.