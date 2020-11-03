Man arrested in city over policeman murder is released
PUBLISHED: 14:48 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 November 2020
Archant
A man arrested in Norwich in connection with the investigation into the murder of Met Police officer in London will face no further action, it has emerged.
Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, was shot dead by a handcuffed suspect, widely named as 23-year-old Louis De Zoysa, as he was booked in at a custody suite in Croydon, south London, in the early hours of Friday, September 25.
The suspect, who shot himself, is in a stable, non-life threatening condition but the Met has said he “remains unfit for interview” due to his “life-changing injuries”.
An early hours raid saw a second suspect arrested at an address in Norwich at 2pm on Sunday, September 27 on suspicion of supplying a firearm.
The man, who has not been identified, had been released on bail until the end of last month.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “He has since been released without further action.”
