Ex-N&N hospital boss appears in Australian court over nepotism scandal

The former boss of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has appeared in court in Australia to face corruption charges.

Malcolm Stamp, 69, travelled from his home in Norfolk to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court, four years after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is accused of dishonestly arranging a job for his daughter when he ran Queensland's largest public hospital and other offences.

Malcolm Stamp pictured in 2001 while chief executive of the N&N Hospital as he planned for its move to Colney - Credit: Archant

The charges follow an investigation into nepotism by the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC).

Mr Stamp was in charge of the old N&N from 1994 to 2001 and oversaw preparations for the hospital's move to Colney. He was made a CBE in 2002 and awarded an honorary degree by the UEA in 2000.

He moved to Australia in 2013 to start a new job as chief executive of Metro North Health and Hospital Service in Brisbane.

Australian news network ABC has reported that the CCC alleged in 2014 that Mr Stamp dishonestly arranged for his daughter, Katy Stamp, to be given a media and communication services job with an annual salary of $80,000.

It is alleged this was facilitated by another executive, via a taxpayer-funded contract with a consultant. He then allegedly tried to cover it up with false documents.

Malcolm Stamp pictured after being made a CBE in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Mr Stamp was sacked from his role in early 2015 after an internal investigation, and he returned to the UK where he has remained.

While two of his former associates have previously appeared in court in Australia to face corruption charges, a warrant for Stamp’s arrest was issued in 2018.

He was later revealed to be living in a large home up a rural track in Roughton in north Norfolk.

In 2020 he told the EDP he had not heard from Australian authorities and claimed he had “never been told they had issued an arrest warrant”.

Malcolm Stamp was living in Roughton in north Norfolk despite an arrest warrant issued in Australia - Credit: Archant

Brisbane magistrates subsequently ordered he must seek the written consent of the Queensland director of public prosecutions before changing his address, phone number or email address.

He has now flown to Australia to face a committal hearing in Brisbane to determine whether there is enough evidence for him to stand trial on three charges, including corruptly soliciting valuable consideration to influence favour.

The hearing, which is expected to last more than a week, continues.