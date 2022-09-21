News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Youths warned laughing gas misuse could lead to nerve damage

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:11 AM September 21, 2022
Music festival goer holding a handful of spent nitrous oxide canisters.

Young people are being warned nitrous oxide misuse could lead to nerve damage and spinal injuries.

Experts said that nitrous oxide, which is known as laughing gas, or balloons, has become increasingly popular but many users are unaware of the long-term dangers.

It is now the second most used recreational drug by 16-24 year olds with almost one in 10 reporting having taken the drug.

An inquest in 2020 cited inhalation of nitrous oxide as a factor in the death of 17-year-old Thetford student Patryk Borzuta.

As a result of the rise in cases, Queen Mary University has launched a campaign – N20: Know The Risks – to try to highlight the dangers.

Calls have been made for better education around the risks of Nitrious Oxide, after a growign trend

Alastair Noyce, professor in neurology and neuroepidemiology, said: “We used to see people with tingling and numbness in their legs or difficulty walking but this year we’ve had several people who literally can’t walk at all when they come to hospital.”

Last year the government launched a review into whether unlawful possession should be made a criminal offence.

However, Norfolk charities dealing with substance abuse among young people in the county suggested this was the wrong approach.

