Hospital gas canister raiders to be sentenced

02 September, 2020 - 06:30
Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire

Archant

Four men who have admitted breaking into hospitals during the coronavirus crisis to steal gas canisters are due to be sentenced today.

The Norfolk-based men carried out their well-planned spree over the March 21-23 weekend, just before the national lockdown was imposed on March 24.

They are Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington; Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham; Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich; and Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address.

They all admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary in court, and will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.

Judge Paul Watson QC told them it was an extremely serious offence and that they should expect substantial jail terms when he sentenced them on June 2 at Teesdale.

The gang stole canisters containing nitrous oxide from Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, Willington Hospital in Manchester, Chester-le-Street Community Hospital and hospitals in Bishop Auckland and Darlington.

The theft of the gas, used in pain relief, could have forced hospital bosses to cancel operations, and the damage to storage units could have compromised oxygen supplies needed by Covid-19 patients.

