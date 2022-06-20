Nissan Micra driver who tried to evade police arrested for drug-driving

A Nissan Micra driver was caught by police and arrested for a number of offences - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The driver of a Nissan Micra who tried to evade police in Thetford has been arrested after cannabis and cocaine were found in his car.

Police first spotted the car in London Road on the morning of Saturday, June 18.

The male driver evaded officers initially but a police dog unit caught up with the small hatchback in Bury Road at about 1.30pm.

Following a search of the car, the 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, driving with no licence and no insurance, and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

He has since been released under investigation, while further enquiries are conducted.