Assaults, drugs and drink driving: nine arrested on busy New Year's Eve in town

PUBLISHED: 16:14 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 01 January 2020

Nine people were arrested on New Year Eve in Kings Lynn. Picture: Getty

It was an eventful New Year's Eve for police in King's Lynn as they made several arrests in the town centre.

Seven people were arrested on Norfolk Street alone for offences ranging from drug driving to assaulting an emergency worker.

In a tweet King's Lynn police said those detained had been held for assaults, public order offences and being drunk and disorderly.

Another suspect had been arrested for drug drive after testing positive for cocaine.

The town centre arrests follow two New Year Eve drink drivers who were held after being twice over the limit.

The first crashed after losing control on Nar Ouse Way, the second was stopped on Gaywood Road.

