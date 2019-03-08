Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Nine appear in court following discovery of £1m cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 16:48 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 18 July 2019

Eight men and a teenager have appeared in court after police uncovered a £1m cannabis factory in Lenwade. Picture: Denise Bradley

Eight men and a teenager have appeared in court after police uncovered a £1m cannabis factory in Lenwade. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Eight men and a boy have appeared in court after police uncovered and dismantled a £1m cannabis factory hidden behind closed doors at a Norfolk industrial estate.

Police at a cannabis factory found on an industrial estate in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at a cannabis factory found on an industrial estate in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building on Shepherds Business Park in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham.

Following the police operation, which started on Wednesday, nine people were arrested and have been charged with producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

Some of them appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday (July 18), including:

- Vedot Koc, 42, from London,

Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Leonardo Motera, 18, from London

- Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address

- Potja Shpresim, 31, of no fixed address

- Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London

Sgt Angie Youd in one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSgt Angie Youd in one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

None of the defendants gave an indication of plea and the cases were sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 15.

Other defendants did appear but have had their cases adjourned until Friday (July 19) as there was not an interpreter available.

Those included:

- Zafe Kinik, 53, from London

- Ali Yilmaz, 53, from London

- Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address

- A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons

Most Read

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Man’s body found in River Bure

The body of a man has been found in the River Bure in Great Yarmouth

Huge power cut affects thousands in north Norfolk

A power cut is affecting thousands of people across north Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Raiders smash their way into shop and take £8,000 of designer vintage clothing

Thieves smashed a back door to gain entry to Boko's in Gorleston high street Picture: Andrea Martins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists