Nine appear in court following discovery of £1m cannabis factory

Eight men and a boy have appeared in court after police uncovered and dismantled a £1m cannabis factory hidden behind closed doors at a Norfolk industrial estate.

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building on Shepherds Business Park in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham.

Following the police operation, which started on Wednesday, nine people were arrested and have been charged with producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

Some of them appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday (July 18), including:

- Vedot Koc, 42, from London,

- Leonardo Motera, 18, from London

- Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address

- Potja Shpresim, 31, of no fixed address

- Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London

None of the defendants gave an indication of plea and the cases were sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 15.

Other defendants did appear but have had their cases adjourned until Friday (July 19) as there was not an interpreter available.

Those included:

- Zafe Kinik, 53, from London

- Ali Yilmaz, 53, from London

- Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address

- A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons