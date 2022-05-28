Nine arrests and dozens of deadly blades seized in knife crime crackdown

Nine people were arrested as part of anti-knife crime Operation Sceptre - Credit: PA

Nine people were arrested in Norfolk and dozens of deadly blades were taken off the streets during a week-long crackdown on knife crime.

Police also carried out targeted high visibility patrols as part of Operation Sceptre, which ran from April 26 and May 2.

A total of 75 knives were seized or handed over during a knife surrender initiative that allowed members of the public to surrender weapons at bins in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn without fear of prosecution.

Officers targeting those who carry knives arrested nine people, three of whom have subsequently been charged.

Joanito Gil, 21, of Lefroy Road, Norwich, has been charged with possession of a knife/bladed article and possession of cannabis after being stopped by police in Prince of Wales Road in the early hours of May 22.

Michael Toomey, 51, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a knife and theft after being stopped by police in Silver Road, Norwich, on May 19.

While Luke Shand, 32, of Gaywood Hall Drive, Gaywood, was charged with possession of a knife/bladed article after being stopped by police on Coburg Street in King’s Lynn.

Police also worked with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards to carry out checks at retailers to ensure they are not selling knives to under-18s and visited schools and colleges across the county to highlight the dangers of knife crime.

Inspector Ian Cox said: "Whilst this was a dedicated week of action, reducing knife crime and the violence associated with it is a priority for Norfolk police all year round.

“We know the devastating effect knife crime can have on victims, families and communities and we will continue to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife, as well as targeting offenders.”

Nationally the operation saw 1,947 arrests, with 831 related to knife crime offences. Officers seized 1,074 knives while 8,401 were surrendered, according to figures from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC).

NPCC lead for knife crime, deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty, said the operation was part of a commitment to “prevent young people carrying knives”.

"Young people must understand that carrying a knife is never the answer, nor does it offer the protection they think it does. It only puts them at greater risk,” he added.