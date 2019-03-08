Taxi driver suspected of drug driving among motorists stopped in ‘busy day of action’

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity. Archant © 2017

A day of action to disrupt criminals using Suffolk’s roads led to nine people being arrested as more than 80 vehicles were stopped by police.

This motorcycle was stopped in #Lowestoft due to a defective number-plate and exhaust. The driver has provided @DrugWipeUK for #cannabis and has been arrested. #Fatal4 #Pc1202 pic.twitter.com/iNBiyNHZdq — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 25, 2019

Suffolk police stopped 85 vehicles as part of Operation Showdown on Monday, March 25 – with just 12 of the vehicles leaving the site in Lowestoft clear.

The multi-agency day of action saw vehicles which were suspected of criminality brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in Lowestoft, where checks were carried out.

During the day vehicles were pulled over for a range of offences including not having insurance, not paying car tax, driving while using a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

In total eight people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving while one person was arrested for an oustanding warrant as 65 Traffic Offence Reports were issued.

Day of action in Lowestoft with @DVSAgovuk avcis norse @DVLAgovuk starting the day with 5a #dontdodrugs #473 #1880 pic.twitter.com/px3dFNKZT8 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 25, 2019

Among them was a taxi driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for having no tax while a motorbike rider was stopped for having a defective numberplate and exhaust and the driver was subsequently arrested for drug driving.

Sgt Julian Ditcham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT), said: “It has been a busy day of action in Lowestoft targeting criminals on Suffolk’s roads and it provides a high volume of visible police officers for the area.

“We have taken nine people off the roads that should not be there.”

Cars, motorbikes and a caravan were among the vehicles stopped as officers from the RAPT team, Joint Scorpion (proactive) teams and the Road Casualty Reduction Team joined together with partner agencies to carry out the police led multi-agency vehicle check between 8am and 3pm on Monday.

Among the partner agencies in attendance was the DVLA, DVSA, the Environment Agency and AVCIS. With the aim of the operation to disrupt criminal activity, to catch those committing driving offences, and to remove unsafe vehicles from the road as vehicle examinations were carried out, Sgt Ditcham said the day of action was “really positive.”

He said: “We have taken some vehicles off the road with serious offences.

“A total of 65 Traffic Offence Reports were issued for offences including no tax, not wearing a seatbelt, using mobile phones at the wheel, having defective tyres or defects on their vehicles.

“This is one of eight days of action we will be holding this year – and we will coming back to Lowestoft again.”