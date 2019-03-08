Search

Man charged following police day of action

PUBLISHED: 12:57 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 27 March 2019

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity.

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity.

A man has been charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis following a multi-agency day of action in Lowestoft.

Suffolk police stopped 85 vehicles as part of Operation Showdown on Monday, March 25 – with just 12 of the vehicles leaving the site at Belvedere Road clear.

With nine men arrested during the day, eight men were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. Seven of these offences were for cannabis, with one for cocaine.

One man was arrested for an outstanding warrant following a breach of a community order, while 65 Traffic Offence Reports were issued.

With the men all taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, a police spokesman said: “A 54-year-old man from Lowestoft was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis and has been bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 10.“

The seven other suspected drug-drivers were released under investigation pending further inquiries and the person arrested on the warrant was detained for court.

