News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Nine still under investigation after man knifed in village brawl

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:28 AM January 15, 2021    Updated: 11:36 AM January 15, 2021
A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared in Holton. 

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared in Holton. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Investigations are continuing after nine people were arrested following a late-night village brawl.

A 46-year-old man suffered knife wounds to his arm while another man was hit on the head with a baseball bat as trouble flared outside a house on Orchard Valley, in Holton, near Halesworth.

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared on Orchard Valley in Holton.

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared on Orchard Valley in Holton. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Police responded at 10.20pm on November 16 following the incident, which detectives linked to an earlier fight on the same evening in Blythburgh, between two teenage boys.

The nine people arrested – all from the wider Halesworth area - answered bail last month and all have had their bail periods extended.

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared in Holton. 

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared in Holton. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Four men, aged 26, 23, 21 and 18, as well as a 24-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray - the same allegations facing the 46-year-old man who was temporarily de-arrested due to being in hospital.

A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

With inquiries ongoing, a police spokesman said: "All remain under investigation."

Most Read

  1. 1 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
  2. 2 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
  3. 3 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
  1. 4 Seven lockdown rules that could change
  2. 5 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
  3. 6 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
  4. 7 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
  5. 8 Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch
  6. 9 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
  7. 10 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary

Information to East CID, quoting crime reference 66620/20, on 101.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon