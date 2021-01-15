Nine still under investigation after man knifed in village brawl

Published: 11:28 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM January 15, 2021

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared in Holton. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Investigations are continuing after nine people were arrested following a late-night village brawl.

A 46-year-old man suffered knife wounds to his arm while another man was hit on the head with a baseball bat as trouble flared outside a house on Orchard Valley, in Holton, near Halesworth.

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared on Orchard Valley in Holton. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Police responded at 10.20pm on November 16 following the incident, which detectives linked to an earlier fight on the same evening in Blythburgh, between two teenage boys.

The nine people arrested – all from the wider Halesworth area - answered bail last month and all have had their bail periods extended.

A man suffered knife wounds to his arm after trouble flared in Holton. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Four men, aged 26, 23, 21 and 18, as well as a 24-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray - the same allegations facing the 46-year-old man who was temporarily de-arrested due to being in hospital.

A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

With inquiries ongoing, a police spokesman said: "All remain under investigation."

Information to East CID, quoting crime reference 66620/20, on 101.