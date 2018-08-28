Driver collided with car in attempt to overtake traffic behind tractor

Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A woman who tried to overtake slow-moving traffic behind a tractor collided with another overtaking vehicle, a court has heard.

Nikki Welling, 33, of Watton Road, Thetford, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention when she appeared in Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Kimberley Reeves, prosecuting, said Ms Welling was the third vehicle in a line of slow-moving traffic behind a tractor on Hargham Road, at the junction with Westgate, in Shropham on July 18 last year.

She had attempted to overtake the whole line of traffic but collided with the vehicle immediately behind the tractor which had indicated to turn right and was making that turn.

The court heard Ms Welling caused extensive damage to the other vehicle.

Ms Welling, who represented herself in court, told magistrates she was embarrassed and apologised for the incident.

Chairman of the bench Jim Agnew fined Ms Welling £300 and ordered her to pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 court costs and added five points to her licence.