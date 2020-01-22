Nike trainer footprint leads police to man who burgled three homes

Tommy Croll, whose Nike trainers led to his arrest for three burglaries. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

The distinctive footprint of a Nike trainer helped police snare a man who burgled a trio of homes on the outskirts of Norwich.

Tommy Croll, 47, of no fixed address, admitted breaking into homes in Bowthorpe and Mile Cross in September of last year, in which he stole jewellery, electrical items and cash.

The key piece of evidence that helped police in their investigation was the distinctive hexagonal tread of his Nike trainers, which left identical footprints in all three homes.

The trio of break-ins each took place in September, on Harpsfield and Caddow Road in Bowthorpe and Jewson Road in Mile Cross.

Crime scene investigators found the same footprint in all three of the homes, with the offending trainers discovered in bag of clothing dumped by 31-year-old Emily Moles - Croll's partner.

The discovery was made after the pair were seen walking together through a car park on Magdalen Street, before Moles deposited a carrier bag into a clothes bank.

Croll was arrested on September 13 and charged with three counts of burglary and possession of a Class A drug - after being found with a wrap of heroin. He admitted all of these offences.

Meanwhile, Moles pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods after being found with items taken in the break-ins. She has also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife after a weapon was found in the lining of her handbag.

Det Sgt Mike Cox, of Norwich CID, said: "Burglary is an intrusive crime and can be a very traumatic experience for victims, which is why we take these offences so seriously.

"Evidence secured from the three crime scenes was crucial in getting a successful prosecution in this case."

Appearing in Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, January 16, Croll was sentenced to 40 months in jail.

Moles is due to be sentenced in the same court on Tuesday, February 25.