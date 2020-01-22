Search

Advanced search

Nike trainer footprint leads police to man who burgled three homes

PUBLISHED: 12:19 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 22 January 2020

Tommy Croll, whose Nike trainers led to his arrest for three burglaries. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Tommy Croll, whose Nike trainers led to his arrest for three burglaries. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

The distinctive footprint of a Nike trainer helped police snare a man who burgled a trio of homes on the outskirts of Norwich.

Tommy Croll, 47, of no fixed address, admitted breaking into homes in Bowthorpe and Mile Cross in September of last year, in which he stole jewellery, electrical items and cash.

The key piece of evidence that helped police in their investigation was the distinctive hexagonal tread of his Nike trainers, which left identical footprints in all three homes.

The trio of break-ins each took place in September, on Harpsfield and Caddow Road in Bowthorpe and Jewson Road in Mile Cross.

Crime scene investigators found the same footprint in all three of the homes, with the offending trainers discovered in bag of clothing dumped by 31-year-old Emily Moles - Croll's partner.

You may also want to watch:

The discovery was made after the pair were seen walking together through a car park on Magdalen Street, before Moles deposited a carrier bag into a clothes bank.

Croll was arrested on September 13 and charged with three counts of burglary and possession of a Class A drug - after being found with a wrap of heroin. He admitted all of these offences.

Meanwhile, Moles pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods after being found with items taken in the break-ins. She has also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife after a weapon was found in the lining of her handbag.

Det Sgt Mike Cox, of Norwich CID, said: "Burglary is an intrusive crime and can be a very traumatic experience for victims, which is why we take these offences so seriously.

"Evidence secured from the three crime scenes was crucial in getting a successful prosecution in this case."

Appearing in Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, January 16, Croll was sentenced to 40 months in jail.

Moles is due to be sentenced in the same court on Tuesday, February 25.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘Complete madness’: Anglers say barriers will wipe out Broads fishing

General secretary of the Pike Anglers' Club of Great Britain, John Currie. Picture: Elixir Media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists