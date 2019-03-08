Trial of former magistrate accused of racist attack adjourned

Nigel Stringer is on trial accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. His son has also been charged over the alleged incident. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The trial of a former Norfolk magistrate accused of attacking and being racially abusive to a tenant who came to his home to collect his belongings has been adjourned until tomorrow (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has denied launching a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian Burt Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has denied launching a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian Burt

The prosecution case was due to continue at Ipswich Crown Court today (Wednesday) but the jury was sent home after one of the barristers in the case was unable to attend court.

Before the court are Nigel Stringer, 68, and his son Rowan Stringer, 24, of Boyland Hall, Hempnall Road, Morningthorpe.

They have denied racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm to Anthony Munatswa and an alternative charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

They have also denied a charge of racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress towards Mr Munatswa and an offence of battery, which is an alternative to the assault causing actual bodily harm charge.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that Mr Munatswa went to the Stringer's family home near Long Stratton on January 14 last year with three friends to collect his belongings which had been stored by his former landlord Nigel Stringer.

Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, said that two weeks before the alleged incident a county court judge had ordered Nigel Stringer to make Mr Munatswa's belongings available for collection within 14 days and had ordered Mr Munatswa to pay Stringer £820.

Mr Munatswa had allegedly tried without success to arrange to collect his belongings and on January 14 he went to Mr Stringer's with three friends in three cars to collect his possessions.

On the way Mr Munatswa called the police to inform them of what he was doing and had climbed over a gate and walked towards the Stringer house when he was allegedly confronted and attacked by Nigel Stringer and his son with a hammer and hockey stick.

The trial continues.