Millionaire landlord to appear in court over poor state of Norwich apartment block

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane, Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant Archant

A landlord faces a string of allegations in court today about the state a Norwich apartment block was kept in.

Nick Sutton, director of Faiths Lane Apartments, which owns the flats at 60 St Faith's Lane. Norwich. Photo: Twitter screenshot Nick Sutton, director of Faiths Lane Apartments, which owns the flats at 60 St Faith's Lane. Norwich. Photo: Twitter screenshot

Faiths Lane Apartments Limited, the company which owns 60 St Faiths Lane off Prince of Wales Road, is charged at Norwich Magistrates court with 20 breaches under the Housing Act.

The company's director Nick Sutton is also charged with 17 counts.

The allegations at the 40-flat block include:

-Failing to make sure fire alarms and smoke detectors were working

-Unsafe electrics

-Damp and mould-stained corridors

-Not having a fire door or "fire stopping" equipment

The charges date to September and October last year.

Mr Sutton, of Homestall Manor, East Grinstead, faces a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine if found guilty.

The majority shareholder in Faiths Lane Apartments Ltd is a firm called Imperial Property Company (Holdings) Ltd which is owned by Mr Sutton and his wife Ayse Sutton, a princess in the Turkish Royal Family.

The prosecution is being brought by Norwich City Council.