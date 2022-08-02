Soaring prices are driving a new wave of rural farm thefts
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A new wave of farm machine and fuel thefts is "quickly gathering momentum", warned insurers - despite figures showing the cost of rural crime falling in 2021.
The 2022 Rural Crime Report published by NFU Mutual reveals that countryside crime cost Norfolk an estimated £990,000 in 2021, a fall of 8pc from the previous year. In Suffolk, the figure dropped by 20pc to almost £1.2m.
However, the firm says claims indications for the first quarter of 2022 show a 40pc rise in the cost of rural crime across the UK, as thieves "make up for time lost over the pandemic".
It says organised criminals continue to target high-value farm machinery and, in particular, the rocketing value of second-hand cars and replacement parts saw an 87pc rise in claims for Land Rover Defenders last year.
The company also warns that thieves are targeting quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to capitalise on growing waiting lists and soaring market values for these "easily portable, hot-ticket items".
Meanwhile, despite fuel theft claims falling between 2020 and 2021, claims data from the first half of 2022 indicates fuel theft claims have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021 - sparked by record high prices for diesel and heating oil.
In a recent rural poll by NFU Mutual, almost half of respondents (49pc) said fuel theft was now their greatest crime concern.
Patrick Verrell, senior agent at NFU Mutual in Swaffham, said: “Our latest claims figures warn that rural theft is quickly gathering momentum as criminals make up for time lost over the past two pandemic years. We’re advising rural people to review their security, to help prevent crime and disruption.
“With prices of essential farm equipment such as tractors and quads rising fast, and the cost of diesel soaring over the past year, there’s little doubt that criminals will be trying to steal from farms.
"We also know that essentials of rural living like heating oil tanks will only become more attractive to thieves as costs rise."
PC Chris Shelley, a rural crime officer for Norfolk police, said there had already been 15 diesel thefts from farms and farm machinery so far this year, compared to just six in 2021.
"We have definitely seen a sharp rise in the theft of red [subsidised] diesel," he said.
"The price of heating oil is also significantly higher this year and that is likely to be a target as well.
"With machine thefts, it is not so much the big tractors and farm machinery, but the smaller things like quad bikes and ATVs, which are seeing very high prices because of supply and demand."
Crime prevention advice for farms
Norfolk police's crime prevention advice for farmers includes:
- Bring machinery back to yards went not in use, and store in secure areas.
- Try to limit the amount of fuel left in machines.
- Consider using CCTV, security lighting, and audible PIR (passive infra-red) alarms around the yards and fuel tanks.
- Keep records of all your machines/property photos and serial numbers, so recovered property can be linked to crimes.
- Mark all property with postcode and surname/company name either with permanent ink or engraver.