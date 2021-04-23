Police probe closed after man's fall from balcony in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
An investigation has been closed after a man suffered serious injuries following a fall from a balcony in Norwich.
Police and paramedics were called after reports a man had fallen from the balcony of a flat at Duke's Wharf in Duke Street.
The man, in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering "serious injuries" in the incident which happened at just after 10.50pm on September 29, 2019.
Three people, a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released under police investigation.
But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The investigation has now been closed as all lines of enquiry have been exhausted".
The two men and a woman who were previously arrested will face no further action, police have confirmed.
The spokesman said the man, who suffered serious head injuries, had recovered from his injuries.
