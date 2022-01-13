News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigations continue into death of grandmother in house fire

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:26 PM January 13, 2022
House in Old Street at Newton Flotman where fatal fire occurred and Anne Peterson (inset). 

House in Old Street at Newton Flotman where fatal fire occurred and Anne Peterson (inset). - Credit: Denise Bradley

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding a house fire that led to the death of a woman. 

Anne Peterson, 79, died after fire engulfed her home at Newton Flotman in the early hours of November 6.

Firefighters discovered the retired pharmacist after being called to the detached two-story house on Old Street after reports of smoke and flames.

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in Old Street at Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in Old Street at Newton Flotman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesman for Norfolk police said her death was “not believed to be suspicious” but that the investigation into the cause of the blaze remains ongoing.

Mrs Peterson, a mother-of-two with grandchildren, had lived alone following the death of her husband John Peterson, a former UEA lecturer and South Norfolk councillor, in 2019. 

An inquest into her death was opened on November 21 and was adjourned until June.

Neighbours in the small street, close to the main A140 Norwich and Ipswich road, described her death as a “terrible tragedy”.

