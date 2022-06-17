New trial date in Norwich murder case
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man accused of the murder of a 58-year-old in Norwich has had a potential trial date changed to later this year.
Stephen Grimwood, 63, has been charged with the murder of Mark Franklin at his home in Mile Cross.
A murder probe was launched after police were called to a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, following reports of a sudden death on April 29.
The body of Mr Franklin was found inside.
A Home Office post-mortem later concluded he had died due to head wounds.
Last month Judge Alice Robinson set a provisional trial date for September 7.
But on Friday (June 17) the matter was back at Norwich Crown Court for a further case management hearing when a new trial date of December 12 was set.
A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place next month.
Neighbours have previously spoken of their shock following the death of Mr Franklin with tributes describing him as "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy".
A 75-year-old man who lives in the area but who wanted to remain anonymous paid an emotional tribute to Mr Franklin.
He said: "It's come as a shock, a real shock.
"I was shocked and angry when I found out.
"He was always passing here on the way to the shop.
"He was one of the best.
"I've known him since he was a little lad.
"I've been up here 59 years and I've known his mum and dad ever since they lived there.
"His parents died four or five years ago.
"I haven't got a bad word about him at all - he was ever such a nice guy.
"He was always willing to help people."